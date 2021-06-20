Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,700 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 279,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 314,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $2.99 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 1,701.67%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 25.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 128,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

