Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 42.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,151,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,186 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $45,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,959,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,289,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

