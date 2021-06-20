Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by Farley Capital L.P.

Farley Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises about 1.6% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. 5,925,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

