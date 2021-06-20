Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $13.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

TGI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $256,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 98.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,923 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 808,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 297,833 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth $2,241,000.

Shares of TGI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.27. 2,872,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,642. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

