TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Up 18.8% in May

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11. TRxADE HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRxADE HEALTH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of TRxADE HEALTH as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

