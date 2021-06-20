Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Trading Down 3.4%

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) fell 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 1,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 332,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $689.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,091 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,109. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 633,411 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 540,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth $6,055,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

