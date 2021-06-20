Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 215.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,923 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 13,272,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,014,932. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

