Two Harbors Investment Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend by 75.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $7.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

