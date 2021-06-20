Ubiq Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $10.26 million and $22,436.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,936.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,150.16 or 0.06154481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $538.79 or 0.01542202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.92 or 0.00431984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00141221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.83 or 0.00743716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00427554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.21 or 0.00364130 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

