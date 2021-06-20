UBS Group AG Acquires 178,481 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 198.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 54,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDE stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.