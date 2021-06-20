UBS Group AG Acquires 281,383 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 5,142.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 42,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

