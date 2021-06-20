UBS Group AG Grows Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. FMR LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,199,000.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

