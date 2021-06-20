UBS Group AG Has $8.40 Million Stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 11.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 743,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 505,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,297,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 495,130 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 413,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 318,444 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

