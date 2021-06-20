UBS Group AG Sells 3,316 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 305.3% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,060.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $87.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $93.59.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

