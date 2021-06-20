UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €121.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €132.93 ($156.39).

Shares of SAP opened at €118.20 ($139.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SAP has a 12-month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €115.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

