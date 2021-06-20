UBS Group Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.73 ($91.45).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €64.56 ($75.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a 52-week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -261.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is €68.82.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.