Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $341.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $327.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,057. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.72. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,170 shares of company stock valued at $283,127,733. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.