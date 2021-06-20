United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to announce sales of $378.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.36 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $362.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $178.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.51. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

