Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
UXIN opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.26.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.
Uxin Company Profile
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
