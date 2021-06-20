Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UXIN opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07. Uxin has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.26.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Uxin by 964.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 145,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the first quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uxin by 207.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 461,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 311,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Uxin by 4,713.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 128,528 shares during the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

