V-ID (VIDT) Market Cap Hits $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00057254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00024000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.98 or 0.00727634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00043402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083118 BTC.

V-ID Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

