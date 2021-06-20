Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 1.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,077,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.79, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.