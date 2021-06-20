Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.07. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

