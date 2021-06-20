Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 559.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

VVV opened at $32.35 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

