Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 14,629 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after acquiring an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $230.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

