Van ECK Associates Corp Has $22.64 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $22,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

GH stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.95. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

