Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,409 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $29,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $1,670,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $10,545,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

