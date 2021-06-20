Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,177,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 462,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $20,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VALE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,010,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 31,851.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,774 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,256,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vale by 307.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,539 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

