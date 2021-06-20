Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 194,168 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $26,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

