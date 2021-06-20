Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 86,109 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 86,109 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.71% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $40,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

