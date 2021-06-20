VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $32.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

