VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.05. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.05, with a volume of 303 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68.

Get VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 598,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,000.

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.