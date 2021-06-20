VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.89% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,097,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,566,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,467,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNM stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.35.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

