Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $242.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.06. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $245.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.