Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

