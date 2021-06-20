Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $382.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $274.72 and a twelve month high of $391.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

