VAT Group’s (VACNY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VACNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VAT Group has an average rating of Hold.

Get VAT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $34.52.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.