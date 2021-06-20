VAULT (VAULT) Price Reaches $4.86 on Exchanges

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a market cap of $1.99 million and $2,208.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.86 or 0.00014102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00137709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.83 or 0.00179575 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,447.09 or 1.00045177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.74 or 0.00838594 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,314 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

