Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Up to $21.50

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.50, but opened at $22.02. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,259 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,589 shares of company stock valued at $776,996 in the last quarter. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth approximately $973,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 6.7% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,865,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 60.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 38,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

