Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $112.86 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Velas has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $112.86 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000190 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000815 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000540 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001796 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

