Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 249.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,263 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Venator Materials worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 754,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNTR stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.80. Venator Materials PLC has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $490.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.52.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

