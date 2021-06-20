Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 166.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 39.1% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

