Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells $161,910.00 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard N. Nottenburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $115,555.47.

VRNT stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

