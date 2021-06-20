Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,118,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,639,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $297,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 69.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,911,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $111,163,000 after purchasing an additional 126,704 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 384,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.8% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

