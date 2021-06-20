Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

VET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.77.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$10.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.44.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

