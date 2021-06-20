Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after buying an additional 814,249 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,188,000 after purchasing an additional 656,604 shares during the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

