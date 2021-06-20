Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Sells C$1,400,700.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director T. Sean Harvey sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.01, for a total transaction of C$1,400,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,602,820.01.

T. Sean Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, T. Sean Harvey sold 17,667 shares of Victoria Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$276,046.88.

VIT stock opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.19. Victoria Gold Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$9.90.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

