VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $21.65 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00057517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.89 or 0.00733602 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00083421 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

