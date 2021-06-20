Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 33,600 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc focuses on developing cannabinoid pharmaceutical prodrugs in the United States. The company produces approximately 25 novel cannabosides, including glycosylated tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol, cannabidivarin, and cannabinol. It is developing THC-glycoside (VBX-100), an oral prodrug for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome.

