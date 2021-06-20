Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

VOYA stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.43. 2,568,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $3,039,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 428.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 245,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,649,000 after acquiring an additional 199,395 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

