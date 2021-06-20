Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $72.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior target price of $73.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOYA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.93.

NYSE VOYA opened at $59.43 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders sold a total of 8,889 shares of company stock worth $588,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 465.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

